Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

MSCI stock opened at $468.13 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

