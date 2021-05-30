Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

