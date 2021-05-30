MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,146,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the April 29th total of 2,583,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

