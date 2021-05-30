Meme Price Up 10.5% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Meme has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $471.38 or 0.01334476 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00513473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002511 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

