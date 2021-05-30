Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Mercury General worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 139.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

