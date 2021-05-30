MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $41.18 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,748,010,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,578,499,755 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

