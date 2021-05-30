Metaverse ETP Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.98 million and $404,403.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,408,286 coins and its circulating supply is 78,408,188 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.