Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,365. The stock has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $65.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
