Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,365. The stock has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $65.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

