MEXC Token (MEXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. MEXC Token has a market cap of $103,277.42 and $1.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One MEXC Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token (MEXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEXC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.