MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $898,224.47

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $898,224.47 and approximately $63.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 413,882,073 coins and its circulating supply is 136,580,145 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.