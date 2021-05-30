Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

