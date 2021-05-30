Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

