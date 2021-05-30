MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,137.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and approximately $140,137.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,738,297 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.