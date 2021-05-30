Minter Network (BIP) Tops One Day Volume of $62,398.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $62,398.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,203,251,891 coins and its circulating supply is 3,998,042,324 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

