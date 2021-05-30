Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

