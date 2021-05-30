Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mitesco stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Mitesco Company Profile
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.