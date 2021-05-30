MixMarvel (MIX) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $675,728.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars.

