Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,535.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $175,535.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

