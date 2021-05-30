Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,638.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler has an average rating of “Buy”.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$65.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

