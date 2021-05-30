Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,638.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler has an average rating of “Buy”.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$65.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

