Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 372.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

