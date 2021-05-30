mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Cap Tops $15.58 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $2.41 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

