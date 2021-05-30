Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $7.64 million and $12,675.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,782,787,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

