National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $324.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the lowest is $323.16 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

