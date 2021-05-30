National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NSA opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

