Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Up 37.6% Over Last Week

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $85.23 million and approximately $140,207.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

