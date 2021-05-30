Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 58.1% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 29th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. 342,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,975. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $356.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

