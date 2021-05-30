Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $346.83 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $346.83 million and $22.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Neutrino USD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “
Neutrino USD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
