Nexo Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Nexo has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $12.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.