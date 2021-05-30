Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. The firm has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

