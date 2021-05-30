Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.3 days.

OTCMKTS NHMAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.