NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

