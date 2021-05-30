NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.