NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,943 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

