Noir Price Hits $0.0226 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Noir has a market cap of $463,411.37 and approximately $874.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,494,869 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

