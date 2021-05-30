Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $84,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $280.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

