Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,904. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

