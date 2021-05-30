Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

