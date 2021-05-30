Nuco.cloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $892,921.99 and $329.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

