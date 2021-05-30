Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

