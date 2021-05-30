Nyerium Price Tops $0.0032 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 392.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $106,712.59 and approximately $842.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,920,985 coins and its circulating supply is 33,036,358 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

