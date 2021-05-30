Oddz Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

