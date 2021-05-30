Oikos Price Tops $0.0105 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $25,252.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

