Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.49. Okta has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

