Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

