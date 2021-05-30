Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00012816 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,216 coins and its circulating supply is 562,900 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.