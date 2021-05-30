Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $242.59 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $925.02 million and approximately $242.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,599,654 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

