Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

