Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,743 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

