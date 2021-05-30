Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

