Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

