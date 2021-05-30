Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.03 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

